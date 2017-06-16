1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Overtown children’s park

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person died and another remains hospitalized after, police said, they were shot near a children’s park in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood, Friday night.

City of Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northwest 17th Street and Fifth Avenue. Investigators said shots were fired just before 10 p.m.

Paramedics transported the male victims to Ryder Trauma Center, where one of them died and the other remains in stable condition.

Officials did not disclose the victims’ ages but said one of them could be as young as 17 years old.

UPDATE: Scene still active at 1635 NW 4 Ave. One of the victims has died, the other victim is stable at the hospital pic.twitter.com/QXTSnkUg4X — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 17, 2017

7News cameras captured family members making their way to the hospital. One visibly distraught woman was seen speaking to a Miami Police officer in front of the hospital.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter, and no arrests have been made. Police blocked off several roads near the scene of the shooting as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

