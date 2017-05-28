NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man died and another was taken to the hospital after, officials said, shots rang out in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said the men were hit near Northwest 143rd Street and 14th Avenue, at around 2:30 p.m.

Responding officers found one of the victims dead at the scene. Family members identified him as 32-year-old Christopher Grant.

Officials said the other victim was taken to Aventura Hospital by an unknown person.

There is no word on what may have sparked the gunfire.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.