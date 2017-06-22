1 dead, 1 injured after attempted murder-suicide in NEMD

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead and another has been injured after an attempted murder-suicide, Thursday, in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene at an apartment complex on Northeast Miami Gardens Drive.

According to police, a female victim was rushed to Aventura Hospital Trauma Center. Police also said one male suspect is dead.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted murder-suicide.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.