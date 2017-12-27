1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after a crash in North Miami Beach, Wednesday night.

Police and fire rescue units were dispatched to the scene of the crash with injuries, in the westbound lanes of 163rd Street near Northeast 19th Avenue, at around 8:30 p.m.

Police said there were two cars involved in the crash.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a car caught on fire in the crash.

One person was extricated and transported to Aventura Hospital and another person died on the scene, officials said.

Officials have closed both sides of 163rd Street from Northeast 18th Avenue to 21st Avenue to accommodate emergency vehicles. Tow trucks have been requested, and the road is expected to re-open within the hour.

