1 construction worker dead, 1 injured after Metromover crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One man is dead and another one injured, after a Metromover railcar collided with a construction crane in Downtown Miami.

Just before 1 a.m., Wednesday, Miami Fire Rescue was dispatched to Northwest First Avenue and Fifth Street.

According to officials, two construction workers were inside the crane when the Metromover crashed into them.

First responders said upon their arrival, they found one man who had been ejected from the crane and another one dangling from a ledge.

“When paramedics arrived, we found numerous construction workers on the ground tending to their co-workers,” said Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll. “One was in extremely critical condition. We had to perform CPR on him and transport him to Ryder Trauma Center.”

Both construction workers were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The man ejected from the crane was transported in extremely critical condition and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other man is said to be in stable condition.

Metromover sent out an alert shortly after the accident, stating that the Inner Loop will be shut down until further notice. However, a free bus shuttle has been set up to provide their services, between Government Center and Miami Avenue.

“Miami-Dade Transit was here as well to survey the area,” said Carroll, “and they are also putting in place alternative means of people getting around Downtown Miami, with buses that will be at different stations.”

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.