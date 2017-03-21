1 dead in 2-car crash in Miami Gardens; child, adult airlifted

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and two others, a child and adult, needed to be hospitalized after a car crash in Miami Gardens, Tuesday afternoon, near Northwest 37th Avenue and 213th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said one child and one adult had to be airlifted from the crash scene. The person died on the scene, officials said.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Both sustained extensive damage.

The front of a white car was completely smashed in, while another car wound up bent up against a fence.

