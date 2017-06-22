1 car stolen, multiple others burglarized in Weston neighborhood

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police said 11 vehicles were burglarized and one was stolen from a Weston neighborhood, Wednesday.

It happened around 4 a.m., near Camellia Lane and Three Village Road, in a gated community.

Surveillance video captured a thief breaking into a parked Ford Explorer outside of a home at 1421 Camellia Circle.

According to Patricia Bernardini, the owner of the stolen car, four juveniles were seen in the neighborhood.

“It’s at least three teenagers, probably four,” Bernardini said. “They might live here. They might be friends of somebody who lives here, but it’s easy to get into the neighborhood.”

The victims said the juveniles arrived in a Lexus and got through security because the guard was sleeping.

