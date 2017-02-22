1 arrested in relation to violent NE Miami-Dade clinic robbery

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested in connection to the violent robbery of a Northeast Miami-Dade medical clinic.

Ladonna Florence, 28, is behind bars without bond, Wednesday. She faces charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said, on Feb. 10, Florence scoped out the clinic, hours before three men barged in with guns drawn, beat up some patients and left with thousands of dollars.

Police are still searching for two of the men involved.

If you have any information on the other two subjects involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

