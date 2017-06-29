1 arrested for allegedly impersonating police during robbery

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of two men suspected of impersonating police officers while they robbed a South Florida home has been arrested.

Police managed to locate Usmael “Mylo” Carvajal at an apartment complex in Pinellas County, Wednesday, at around 10 p.m., and later took him into custody at around 1:20 a.m.

According to police, Carvajal and another man were caught on camera barging into a home near Southwest 159th Street and 99th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, on June 13, at around 3:15 a.m., wearing police vests and badges.

They’re accused of tying up two people inside the house before they took off with a safe.

Police are still looking for the other suspect involved in the robbery.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

