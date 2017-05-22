1 arrested at marijuana legalization event, 50 pounds of THC contraband found

MIAMI (WSVN) - Over 50 pounds of THC contraband was recovered at a marijuana legalization event Sunday evening, according to the Miami Police Department.

The event coordinator, 33-year-old Leandro A. Arriaga, was arrested for trafficking in cannabis, among other charges.

MPD responded to 520 West Flagler Street Sunday at 7 p.m. in regards to illegally parked vehicles.

While investigating, officers discovered an event promoting the legalization of marijuana was taking place at the location.

Arriaga was later arrested for several charges.

