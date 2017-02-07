1 arrested after police chase ends in Miami Gardens; 2nd suspect flees

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase involving a stolen car ended when two suspects crashed near a Miami Gardens home, Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The chase began when a school officer spotted a car that had been reported stolen. The driver allegedly tried to speed away but crashed near a house on Northwest Fifth Avenue and 191st Street.

Two suspects jumped out of the car and fled. Police caught one of them.

Police believe the two suspects may be behind several school burglaries in Miami-Dade.

If you have any information on the missing subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

