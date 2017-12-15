1 airlifted after multi-vehicle crash along I-75

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multi-vehicle crashes involving a semi-truck resulted in injuries, including one victim who needed to be airlifted.

7Skyforce was over the scene, Friday, along Interstate 75 near the exit ramp to eastbound Interstate 595 just after 8 a.m. Fire rescue and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the eight-car crash, which resulted in an unknown number of injuries.

According to FHP, these were two separate crashes. Both crashes involved four cars. Two people from the crashes were transported to the hospital, while Broward Sheriff’s Air Rescue airlifted a person.

Authorities said the two transported to the hospital have non-life threatening injuries.

All lanes are shut down in the area.

