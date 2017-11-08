1 airlifted after boating accident in Monroe County

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been airlifted to the hospital after a boating accident in Monroe County, Wednesday.

Officials responded to the scene, just north of Key Largo.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck could be seen responding to the scene.

It is unclear if there were any other people on the boat or if there were any other injuries.

It is unknown what condition the person who was airlifted was in.

