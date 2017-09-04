Important Hurricane Terms

WSVN — If a storm heads our way, you’ll hear us talk about storm categories and the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Here’s what you need to know:

Category 1: storm will have winds blowing 74 to 95 miles per hour. It usually causes minimal damage.

Category 2: storm blows 96 to 110 miles per hour, causing moderate damage.

Category 3: storm causes extensive damage, with winds from 111 to 129 miles per hour.

Category 4: winds range from 130 to 156 miles per hour. These type of storms cause major damage.

Category 5: storm has winds in excess of 157 miles per hour. Category 5 storms cause catastrophic damage.

Remember, the National Hurricane Center now gives a separate forecast for storm surge, which tells us how much flooding there will be.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.