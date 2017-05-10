Plastic Surgery Deposit Return

(WSVN) - A South Florida woman paying a deposit to have plastic surgery. But then she saw something on the news and had a change of heart. Now she wants her money back. So she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Carolina likes the way she looks…

Carolina Sibauste: “I’ve been working out.”

And decided she wanted a little plastic surgery to look even better…

Carolina Sibauste: “I just wanted a procedure where I shrink my waist a little bit, get little fat off my arms, and get that fat and augment my butt a little bit.”

It’s called a Brazilian butt lift…

Carolina Sibauste: “A lot of girls are doing it. It’s really popular now in Miami, especially.”

Carolina even knew whose body she wanted to duplicate with the butt lift.

Carolina Sibauste: “My body goal from ‘Love & Hip Hop,’ Nikki, the blonde girl. I love her body.”

Carolina did some research and decided she wanted the procedure done at Seduction by Jardon in Aventura.

Carolina Sibauste: “The offer was $4,900. In order to hold that price, I would need to put a $1,000 deposit down.”

Carolina paid the $1,000 deposit but before they could even schedule a date for the surgery, she saw this on 7News…

Dr. Joshua Lampert in newscast: “Both patients had severe bleeding which required blood transfusions.”

Seeing these two women rushed to the emergency room, two women getting the same procedure at the same cosmetic center Carolina planned to use scared her.

Carolina Sibauste: “I don’t want to do anything in this clinic anymore. That’s a liability. That’s my life I’m playing with. I don’t trust them anymore.”

Carolina called the cosmetic surgery center…

Carolina Sibauste: “And I told them, ‘Listen, I saw what happened on the news with these two girls. I don’t feel comfortable getting a procedure here anymore, and I would like a refund.'”

Carolina says they told her she was not getting her $1,000 deposit back. She asked why not.

Carolina Sibauste: “I never saw the doctor. I never took his time. I never scheduled surgery so there is no reason for them to hold my money.”

Well Howard, you see two women rushed to the hospital after complications from surgery at the same place you were going to go to. Is that reason to get your deposit back?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “The law doesn’t see problems at a business that may have happened to other customers as a reason to cancel a contract. It boils down to the language in the contract. This one says $500 is non-refundable but after that it’s poorly written, confusing and vague and because of that, they have to return the other $500 dollars to Carolina.”

We contacted Seduction by Jardon. It took a while but they did return the $500 that Howard said Carolina was entitled to get.

Carolina Sibauste: “I am so happy that I called you guys. You guys are amazing. Thank you Help Me Howard.”

Carolina is going to put the $500 in her savings account and forget having plastic surgery.

Carolina Sibauste: “That is out of the question. I am going to exercise, eat healthy. I am going to do it that natural way.”

Glad we could help her get that money. And how do you know what rights you have with a contract? Well after you read it, if something is not clear, ask them to hand write it in the contract because if something goes wrong, any hand written sentences override any printed ones. And if you are still not sure, email the contract to us and let us take a look at it.

A problem left you out of shape? Need a lift? Let us butt in. You won’t be better looking but hopefully we can make you feel better. With this Help Me Howard, I’m Patrick Fraser, 7News.

