Firefighter hurt battling flames in abandoned Miami Beach home

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A firefighter was injured on the job while battling flames at a Miami Beach home, Tuesday night.

The abandoned, two-story home near 85th Street and Byron Avenue was engulfed in flames by the time fire rescue arrived.

The house was also boarded up, leaving crews unable to enter the property to see what sparked the fire.

One firefighter was taken to Ryder Trauma Center with a leg injury and may need surgery.

