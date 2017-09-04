South Florida Evacuation Zones

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

In Miami-Dade County, there are five color-coded evacuation zones, starting with A, the red zone areas along Biscayne Bay.

Curt Sommerhoff, Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management, says “‘A’ would always be the first to go. Almost down to the county line, following up along the Bay, through areas like Palmetto Bay, coming up in towards Gables-by-the-Sea. Of course, Virginia Key, Key Biscayne and this area at the top of the Intracoastal — this is in and around Oleta Park.”

Zone B, in the orange, includes areas along the Turnpike Extension near Homestead. Plus, some big residential and business centers, including downtown.

Zone C, in yellow, includes areas along U.S. 1 to Florida City, pockets that are vulnerable to rising water from canals, as well as low-lying areas to the north.

Moving west, the large Zone D, in green, incorporates areas of Kendall and the Redlands.

And finally, E, in blue.

Because the evacuation zones are so widespread, officials encourage you to check the county’s website, plug in your address and see what zone you’re in.

BROWARD COUNTY

In Broward County, things are a bit simpler. There are only two zones, A and B.

Zone A.

Miguel Ascarrunz: “It would be a Category 1 or 2 hurricane. We evacuate east of the Intracoastal, or A1A.”

That means people living along the coast, from Hallandale Beach north to Deerfield Beach.

Broward officials typically evacuate Zone B in a Category 3 hurricane or stronger.

Miguel Ascarrunz, Director, Broward Emergency Management Division: “We’re looking at evacuating east of Federal Highway, or U.S. 1, from Hallandale Beach, Fort Lauderdale, all the way up to Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach.”

For more information click here

MONROE COUNTY

Monroe County’s comprehensive emergency plan calls for a “Phased Evacuation.” This evacuation plan is intended to avoid unnecessary evacuation if some zones are expected to be affected and others are not. Locate the zone you live in so that you will know when to leave if an evacuation for your zone becomes necessary.

Monroe County Shelters will not open in a Category 3, 4, or 5 Hurricane, you will need to evacuate to the mainland out-of-county shelter.

Monroe County residents and their pets can seek public shelter at the E Darwin Fuchs Pavilion located at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami.

Take the Florida Turnpike Extension from Florida City to exit 23, take ramp right toward SW 40th St./ Bird Rd. Take slight left onto SW 117th Ave. Take 1st right at lights, SW 40th St. /Bird Rd. Turn left at SW 112th Ave. Turn right on 24th St., then make U turn. Entrance on the right.to .

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.