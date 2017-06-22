Construction worker transported to hospital

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker was injured on the job in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and North Miami Police were on scene along Northeast 133rd Street and Biscayne Bay, Thursday afternoon.

A call made to authorities said that a wall may have collapsed on him.

The construction worker was transported to the hospital.

His condition remains unknown.

