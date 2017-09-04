Be Ready: How to prepare for a storm

When a storm is fast approaching, we want to make sure you are safe. Preparation is the best protection against the dangers of a storm.

WHAT SUPPLIES SHOULD I HAVE TO STAY SAFE?

Flashlights and a battery powered TV and radio handy in case the power goes out

Extra batteries: AA, AAA, C and D batteries are recommended

At least 3 day supply of water (one gallon per day per person)

At least 3 day supply of food (If you have a baby, at least 1 weeks worth of baby food)

First-aid kit Learn More: First-Aid facts & tips

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, cane)

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Cell phone (fully charged) with an extra battery or external charger that doesn’t require electricity

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

Extra set of car keys and house keys

Insect repellent (with deet)

Sunscreen

Rain gear

Camera for photos of possible damage

Pet supplies, including a collar, leash, ID, food, carrier and bowl Learn More: Pet safety tips during a storm



Click here to download an extensive list of emergency supplies that you can print out or save to your smartphone.

WHAT SHOULD I DO BEFORE A STORM?

Fill your car’s gas tank

Take out extra cash and store it in a safe place Learn More: Stocking up before a storm

Purchase flashlights. Do NOT use candles as it can cause a fire

use candles as it can cause a fire Bring in anything that can be picked up by high winds. Some items include bicycles, lawn furniture, small plants

Close all windows, doors and hurricane shutters.

If you do not have hurricane shutters, close and board up all windows and doors with plywood.

Turn the refrigerator and freezer to the coldest setting and keep them closed as much as possible so that food will last longer if the power goes out.

Turn off propane tanks and unplug small appliances.

Talk with members of your household and create an evacuation plan. Planning and practicing your evacuation plan can minimize confusion and fear during a storm. Find out your evacuation route here

Evacuate if advised by authorities. Be careful to avoid flooded roads and washed out bridges.

If you have a boat, secure it. Learn More: How to prepare your boat for a storm



WHAT SHOULD I DO AFTER A STORM:

Let your friends & family know you’re safe. You can do so on Facebook’s Safety Check or on the American Red Cross Safe and Well Web site. If you don’t have Internet access, call 1-866-GET-INFO to register yourself and your family.

Keep away from loose or dangling power lines and report them immediately to the power company.

If an evacuation order was issued, only return home when officials say it is safe to do so.

Watch animals closely and keep them under your direct control.

Drive only if necessary and avoid flooded roads and washed out bridges.

Stay alert for extended rainfall and subsequent flooding even after the storm has ended.

Stay out of any building that has water around it.

Use flashlights in the dark. Do NOT use candles.

use candles. Avoid drinking or preparing food with tap water until you are sure it’s not contaminated.

Check refrigerated food for spoilage. If in doubt, throw it out.

Use the telephone only for emergency calls.

Inspect your home for damage. Take pictures of damage, both of the building and its contents, for insurance purposes.

(Information via American Red Cross)

HOW CAN I STAY ALERT WITH WHAT’S GOING ON?

If you have power and access to a TV, watch 7News for the latest information regarding a storm’s track and intensity. We will also have any new developments from officials.

Have power but your cable is out? We are available for free on channel 7.1 on a digital antenna

If you have internet access or a smartphone that can connect to the internet, visit WSVN.com to watch us streaming LIVE

Follow WSVN on Twitter & Facebook for important storm updates right in your timeline & Newsfeed. Click here to FOLLOW us on Facebook Click here to FOLLOW us on Twitter

Use an FM radio to listen to 7News coverage from our radio partners: Easy 93.1, HITS 97.3, 99.1 JAMZ, HOT 105.1

Download our “7 News App” available for iPhone, iPad, Android and Kindle devices. There, you’ll find updates on closures, cancellations, conditions and breaking news in your area. You can also watch us LIVE right from the app. iPhone users: Click here to download or search “wsvn” in the App store Android users: Click here to download or search “wsvn” in the Google Play store

We also have a Hurricane Tracker app & 7Weather app.

Related Stories:

Where to get hurricane hardware, shutters

Generator safety tips



Tip: You may want to print this list out and keep it handy.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.