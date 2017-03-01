Young stars of ‘Moonlight’ attend Heat game

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two of the youngest cast members from the Oscar-winning movie “Moonlight” took center court at Wednesday night’s Miami Heat game.

Alex Hibbert and Jaden Piner enjoyed their newfound fame at the American Airlines Arena, as the hometown team played the Philadelphia 76ers.

The actors watched the game and talked about the Oscars. “At the actual awards, meeting famous stars, it was heartwarming,” said Piner.

“Just to get nominated was amazing,” said Hibbert. “Then to win three [Oscars], in fact, and Best Picture, was just extraordinary.”

The pair even got to hang out with the players and get shoes signed by Heat star Udonis Haslem. Haslem is from Liberty City, where “Moonlight” was filmed.

The movie, which also picked up Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actor honors at the 89th Academy Awards, centers around a gay man growing up in Liberty City.

The Heat game capped off a busy day for the boys, Earlier on Wednesday, the duo walked the red carpet at Norland Middle School, where they are both students.

Speaking with reporters at the school, the actors shared their Hollywood experience. “My phone is blowing up,” said Hibbert.

“It puts Miami on the spot,” said Piner. “It shows that Miami kids are talented.”

“Moonlight” was released on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday. It also returns to around 1,500 multiplex screens beginning on Friday.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.