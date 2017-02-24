Young ‘Moonlight’ star heads to LA to attend Oscars

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida student and film actor is bound for Hollywood to attend the Oscars.

Alex Hibbert, who stars in best picture nominee “Moonlight,” said he is pumped up as he boarded a plane to Los Angeles at Miami International Airport in order to attend the 89th Academy Awards.

“Very excited. We got nominated for eight, and I’ll be happy if we win one,” he said.

Hibbert, a student at Norland Middle School, starred in the critically acclaimed film, which follows its young gay protagonist as he comes of age in Liberty City.

“The movie has been getting so much recognition. I’m just so happy,” said Hibbert.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.