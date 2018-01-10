Yellowtail Snapper with Broccoli Rabe & Red Pepper Caponata/Coastal

A fish dish with a delicious Mediterranean twist. Yellowtail snapper is on the menu. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Rocco Honig
The Restaurant: Coastal, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Yellowtail Snapper with Broccoli Rabe & Red Pepper Caponata
Ingredients:
1 ea. Yellowtail Snapper (butterfly cut, with pin bone taken out)
2 oz. olive oil
2 oz. shaved garlic
1 tsp. chili flakes
4 oz. broccoli rabe
Roasted Red Pepper Caponata:
1 ea. red bell pepper (roasted, chopped)
salt and pepper to taste
1/2 oz. red onion (chopped)
1 ea. anchovy
1 ea. plum tomato (diced)
1 oz. Kalamata olives
1/2 oz. capers
1 tsp. crushed red pepper
2 oz. red wine vinegar
1 tbsp. sugar
1 tbsp. flat leaf parsley
1 tbsp. basil (chopped)
Method of Preparation:
- Heat oil in saute pan over medium-high heat. Place fish in pan skin side down first for 3-4 minutes, then flip and cook for another 3-4 minutes until fish is cooked.
Broccoli Rabe:
- Heat oil in saute pan. Add garlic, chili flakes, and broccoli rabe and saute for 2 minutes and season.
Caponata:
- Roast bell pepper over open flame to char the skin to easily remove.
- Saute onion in olive oil, then add anchovy and saute until it disappears. Add red bell pepper, tomato, olives, capers, and crushed red pepper flakes and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Reduce heat to low and add red wine vinegar and sugar and simmer for a few more minutes. Taste to adjust flavor.
To Plate:
Add snapper to plate with 4 ounces of broccoli rabe and 3 ounces of red pepper caponata.
Serves: 1 per person
Serving Suggestion: Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Coastal
(inside The Atlantic Hotel & Spa)
601 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
(954) 567-8070
eatcostal.com
