Yellowtail Snapper with Broccoli Rabe & Red Pepper Caponata/Coastal

A fish dish with a delicious Mediterranean twist. Yellowtail snapper is on the menu. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Rocco Honig

The Restaurant: Coastal, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Yellowtail Snapper with Broccoli Rabe & Red Pepper Caponata

Ingredients:

1 ea. Yellowtail Snapper (butterfly cut, with pin bone taken out)

2 oz. olive oil

2 oz. shaved garlic

1 tsp. chili flakes

4 oz. broccoli rabe

Roasted Red Pepper Caponata:

1 ea. red bell pepper (roasted, chopped)

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 oz. red onion (chopped)

1 ea. anchovy

1 ea. plum tomato (diced)

1 oz. Kalamata olives

1/2 oz. capers

1 tsp. crushed red pepper

2 oz. red wine vinegar

1 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. flat leaf parsley

1 tbsp. basil (chopped)

Method of Preparation:

Heat oil in saute pan over medium-high heat. Place fish in pan skin side down first for 3-4 minutes, then flip and cook for another 3-4 minutes until fish is cooked.

Broccoli Rabe:

Heat oil in saute pan. Add garlic, chili flakes, and broccoli rabe and saute for 2 minutes and season.

Caponata:

Roast bell pepper over open flame to char the skin to easily remove.

Saute onion in olive oil, then add anchovy and saute until it disappears. Add red bell pepper, tomato, olives, capers, and crushed red pepper flakes and simmer for 5 minutes.

Reduce heat to low and add red wine vinegar and sugar and simmer for a few more minutes. Taste to adjust flavor.

To Plate:

Add snapper to plate with 4 ounces of broccoli rabe and 3 ounces of red pepper caponata.

Serves: 1 per person

Serving Suggestion: Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

Coastal

(inside The Atlantic Hotel & Spa)

601 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 567-8070

eatcostal.com

