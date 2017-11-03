Shireen loves a good fashion party, especially when there are fashionable cocktails and awesome artists. So it’s safe to say Wynwood’s Fashion Night Out is one event that’s definitely her style.

Models on the runway, food and late night shopping. Welcome to a fun Thursday night in Wynwood.

Albert Garcia, Wynwood BID Vice Chairman: “About 47 business — that’s retailers, restaurants and bars — have come together to celebrate art, culture and fashion.”

It was all for the second year of Wynwood’s Fashion Night Out.

Albert Garcia: “It’s a place to find cutting-edge fashion, have great bites and drinks at local restaurants and bars, and really make a special night out of it.”

Neighborhood stores pulled out all the stops to create unique shopping experiences.

Albert Garcia: “Besides sales and markdowns, they have in-store activities ranging from bar tenders to light bite snacks.”

And….

Albert Garcia: “We had artists in several stores that were also doing live murals and sketches on books, so people could take a piece of the Wynwood art back home with them.”

It doesn’t get more Wynwood than that, does it?

And let’s just say it was quite a hit with the shoppers.

Customer: “It definitely makes it a lot more exciting. It gives you something else that you haven’t really experienced before.”

In true Wynwood style, the cocktails were also flowing.

No. 3 Social, the district’s only rooftop bar, poured mezcal-based Please Don’t Tell throughout the night.

Patron: “It’s delicious, it’s fruity.”

But the evening was also about giving back in style, and this year, the cause was the Lotus House, which helps women and children.

Albert Garcia: “This year on Fashion Night Out, we kicked off a monthlong drive to collect toiletries for them and diapers and other needs for their young families.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Wynwood Fashion Night Out

https://wynwoodmiami.com/

