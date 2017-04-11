Wynwood Life Street Festival returns for 4th year

Some of the best times you’ll never remember happen in Wynwood. Fortunately, you can get a reminder in a one-stop-shopping kind of event. For the best of the neighborhood’s food, fashion and art, all you need to do is hit up Wynwood Life.

Get ready. Wynwood Life is back for year four.

Javi Zayas, President of Swarm event agency: “It really encompasses everything that Wynwood is all about. We have the art, the music, the food, the fashion.”

The three-day event kicks off next Friday and is free to the public.

And as always, there will be lots of music. More than 20 bands and DJs will be lending their tunes to the block party.

Javi Zayas: “We have DJ Laz on Friday. Sunday we have DJ Kraze doing a turntable show. That’s gonna be on a live feed on a LED screen.”

Inside the style lounge, models will hit the runway.

From cutouts to ruffles, they’ll be showing off the latest resort fashions and trends from local boutique, I-Shine 365.

Thais Azevedo, I-Shine 365: “You’ll see the latest trends, you’ll see beautiful girls in beautiful swimsuits, so it’s definitely a great chance to come out and see all the things right now that are happening.”

And your taste buds will be rocked, thanks to the festival’s culinary stations that feature local restaurants like Phuc Yea, one of the newest hotspots in the 305.

Chef Cesar Zapata has two missions for his cooking station. He wants to show people how to make five different dishes using one entire fish.

Cesar Zapata, Phuc Yea: “I’m gonna teach them how to basically take the fish and not to waste anything.”

And…

Cesar Zapata: “You’re gonna taste a little something of what we do at Phuc Yea.”

And, let the trash talking begin.

Brian Canales, bartender at The Bitter Truth: “It sucks.”

Vincent Vitek, bartender at Employees Only: “I’ll drink both of them. Don’t worry.”

The chief “barristas” from Employees Only and The Bitter Truth will square off in a battle behind the bar.

Brian Canales: “It’s very exciting. You have one of the best cocktail bars in the world competing against one of the best cocktail bars in Miami.”

Vincent Vitek: “It’s exciting to be a part of, and we’re glad we’re here.”

From the looks of it, the competition is heating up — but the real winner will be you.

Brian Canales: “We’re ready to step up to the plate and have a friendly competition and show everybody what Wynwood is all about.”

You’ll see a lot more about Phuc Yea later this week right here on Deco.

FOR MORE INFO:

Wynwood Life

http://www.wynwoodlife.com/

