Wynwood hotspot FunDimension delivers family-friendly thrills

There is no shortage of places to have fun in Wynwood, but a new hotspot promises fun for the whole family. Actually, it’s fun taken to a whole new dimension.

Wynwood is home to plenty of bars and restaurants, but now there’s a new resident geared at a slightly younger crowd.

FunDimension is a new family fun center for kids and their parents.

Joyce Frohman, founder of FunDimension: “FunDimension is a place for kids and parents to play together, for them to bond, so it’s not really for kids only, but it’s for both of them to do activities together. We have a bunch of activities, like laser tag. We have a spin zone area for kids from 3 years and up. Kids and parents can ride together and bump into each other together.”

Started by a husband-and-wife team, FunDimension offers arcade games and rides in the heart of Miami.

Joyce Frohman: “We have around 24 arcade games, and they’re also designed for the same thing — parents and kids. Our bumper cars are on a spin, so every time you hit each other it spins around.”

If you want to sit down after that, enjoy the theater.

Joyce Frohman: “We have an XD theater with 12 movies, different rides in seven different motions. The seat moves in different ways.”

A huge laser tag arena lets you get your game on.

Joyce Frohman: “We have a laser tag arena, 24 vests with eight different games. It has different ramps to give the sensation of different levels.”

It’s all about kids and parents having fun.

Joyce Frohman: “When they leave and they stop in that redemption area to pick up their prizes, I want them to say, ‘Wow, we bonded today. We both had a good time.'”

Don’t worry, big kids are welcome, too.

Joyce Frohman: “We encourage them to come. We’re open until 11 p.m. for them to come right before they’re ready to go out.”

FunDimension opens Wednesday and is free to enter. All you have to do is pay for individual games.

FOR MORE INFO:

FunDimension

2129 NW 1st Court

Miami, FL 33127

(786) 360-1766

info@fundimensionusa.com

