In Little Haiti, Friday night, there’s no question who the boss is. Wyclef Jean headlines “Sounds of Little Haiti” to celebrate Haitian Heritage Month. Deco hung out with the singer earlier Friday, and he said people seeing him perform are “going to sweat without ever working out.”

Wyclef Jean: “Oh, my God, it’s like I’m coming home, baby.”

For Wyclef Jean, his roots in Little Haiti run deep.

Wyclef Jean: “The history with Little Haiti for me starting as a young Fugee, you know what I mean? I’ve been coming here since I was 19, 18 years old.”

Wyclef was born in Haiti and immigrated to the U.S. at age 9, but his Haitian pride is strong, wearing a Haitian pride bandanna and even posing with a fan while dressed as Captain Haiti.

Wyclef Jean (dressed as Captain Haiti): “Y’all, I couldn’t even make this up.”

Wyclef Jean: So you come back home and you see all of this incredible development, and to know that the community is still part of it.”

Friday night, Wyclef headlines the one-year anniversary of “Sounds of Little Haiti,” a monthly event on the third Friday of every month.

Sandy Dorsainvil, Sounds of Little Haiti: “It’s an outdoor festival with an art component, family-friendly, great atmosphere and the hottest thing happening in the heart of Little Haiti.”

If you’ve never seen Wyclef Jean play live, the Grammy winner says get ready.

Chris Van Vliet: “You said to bring two outfits tonight. What do you mean by that?”

Wyclef Jean: “Well, baby, you’ve got one colorful outfit.”

Chris Van Vliet: “There it is.”

Wyclef Jean: “You’re going to need another one, because they call me the ‘Carnival Man.’ They call me the ‘Energy God,’ baby. When I show up, I take you to the carnival. You know how you have the Jimi Hendrix experience? You have the Wyclef experience. I bring you back to my daddy’s revival.”

Admission to the event is $15.

