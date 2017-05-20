Wyclef Jean headlines Sounds of Little Haiti anniversary event

MIAMI (WSVN) - Wyclef Jean took to the stage, Friday night to perform in celebration of Haitian Heritage month.

Residents of the Little Haiti neighborhood in Miami celebrated Haitian Heritage month with the Sounds of Little Haiti’s anniversary event.

“It’s an outdoor festival with an art component, family-friendly, great atmosphere and the hottest thing happening in the heart of Little Haiti,” said Sandy Dorsainvil of the Sounds of Little Haiti.

Rapper Wyclef Jean electrified the crowd Friday night, and performed some of his biggest hits at the event. Jean immigrated to the United States when he was only 9 years old.

“This history of Little Haiti for me started off as a young Fugee, I’ve been coming since I’ve been like 19, 18 years old,” Jean said.

Earlier in the day, 7News captured Jean as he prepared for the day, donning a Haitian flag bandana, and posing with a fan dressed as Captain Haiti.

“So you come back home, and you see all of this incredible development, and to know that the community is still part of it,” Jean said.

