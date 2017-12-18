World Famous House of Mac opens SoBe storefront location

The South Beach food scene just got yummier. A famous food truck has now blossomed into a restaurant, and your taste buds will be celebrating, because the man behind this taste sensation isn’t just good at mac and cheese — he’s a mac pro.

Things are getting cheesy on South Beach. That’s because World Famous House of Mac has put down roots in the 305.

Derrick Turton, owner: “World Famous House of Mac is a restaurant on South Beach. We started as a food truck in Wynwood, and we focus on Caribbean soul food.”

The food truck still has a home in Wynwood, but it was time to grow.

Derrick Turton: “The food truck is limited with space. So the menu is limited, but here we were allowed to expand more. We have vegan options, we have gluten-free options, and here we have a full bar until 5 a.m.

World Famous House of Mac is the brainchild of Chef Teach.

And this guy knows success. He started in the music biz, was once Pitbull’s manager, and now his famous friends can vouch for his food.

Trina, rapper: “He has the best, best, best food in Miami. Make sure you follow, find him. You don’t want to miss his food. I love, love, love him.”

With a name like World Famous House of Mac, you know the mac and cheese is killer.

Derrick Turton: “I have a nice mixture of cheeses. We are definitely not stingy with the cheese here.”

Kendra, customer: “I think I am a macaroni and cheese guru, and this is better than my mac and cheese.”

The oodles of noodle options all start with a five cheese truffle mac base.

But then the magic happens. There’s jerk chicken mac, pizza mac, even seafood mac.

Derrick Turton: “It’s topped with cheddar jack cheese. A six-ounce lobster tail and shrimp, and love.”

Mac and cheese may be in the name, but the goodies don’t stop there.

Derrick Turton: “We are also well known for our wings. We have orange pepper wings, mango wings, lemon pepper wings and pasta.”

And their chicken and waffles are sweet, savory and delish.

Derrick Turton: “We do different waffles, but our main waffle is a pumpkin spice waffle with buttermilk fried chicken.”

Chef Teach likes to say he cooks with a lot of love, and that is one ingredient you can taste.

FOR MORE INFO:

World Famous House of Mac

1216 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 420-5619

https://www.houseofmac.com/location/world-famous-house-of-mac-south-beach/

