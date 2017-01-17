Woody Harrelson prepares for fist ever livestreamed film

Forget about Live T.V., which we’re doing right now, and literally anything could go wrong. Woody Harrelson is making a live movie that will air in theaters throughout the country.

Woody Harelson: “Cinematic history, that’s what this will be for better or for worse. This is gonna be the first time it’s ever happened.”

Woody Harrelson is redefining the art of movie making with his latest project, “Lost in London: Live.” He’s hoping his decision to livestream the show and give audiences a real time experience, pays off.

Woody Harelson: “It’s kinda like merging theater and film.”

Woody wears many hats in the flick. He wrote the script, is directing — and will star as himself.

Woody Harrelson: “It’s very disconcerting playing myself, but I’m actually enjoying it though.”

In the movie, he’s basically re-living a night that landed him in a London slammer back in 2002. It’s a night out on the town he’d like to forget, but may make for an unforgettable movie.

Woody Harrelson: “Not a fun night at all. In fact, I would have given anything to make it go away. But then later, I thought about it with fresh eyes and I thought, ‘Ha, comedy. That’s pretty funny stuff.'”

In the big-screen version, Woody struggles to get home. Whether art imitates life and he winds up jailed, is something we’ll all have to see for ourselves.

Woody Harrelson (during rehearsal): “Is there any way we could avoid going to the station? Like maybe I could pay a fine or something?”

Woody told Deco — because it is live, there may be some mishaps.

Woody Harrelson: “There’s so many challenges that I never could have imagined. We go to this nightclub and the van door just won’t open. And the guy just keeps trying it and trying it and trying it and he says, ‘This has never happened, oh God’ If this happened on the night, it is a complete disaster.”

But he’s prepared for anything and everything to unfold before the audiences’ eyes on Jan. 19.

Woody Harrelson: “Whatever does happen on the night, which God knows, there’ll be something happening — something’s happened every time we run these things — if it does, we’re just gonna have to roll with it. No second takes, this is it.”

Owen Wilson and Willie Nelson co-star in the movie.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.