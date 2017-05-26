If you saw “Batman v Superman,” you know that Wonder Woman was one of the best parts, and now she has her own movie. Deco caught up with the stars of “Wonder Woman” at the world premiere in Hollywood.

The stars of “Wonder Woman” and the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter looked wonderful at the world premiere in Hollywood. The movie takes us back to the beginning and shows us that, before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, Princess of the Amazons, who was trained to be a warrior.

Gal Gadot plays Wonder Woman, and even thought she’s a female superhero, she tells us the movie doesn’t treat her character any differently.

Gal Gadot: “The win would be when people don’t talk about gender. That’s when we know we’ve won, and that’s how we approached it in the film. The film ‘Wonder Woman’ is completely oblivious with everything that goes with gender.”

And that was all thanks to the film’s director, Patty Jenkins.

Patty Jenkins: “A day on set with everybody in the cast, we honestly had a great cast, but with those two it was a delight, because they delight me. They delight me together, because they’re incredibly funny and talented and hardworking.”

Wonder Woman officially becomes Wonder Woman when she meets a pilot, played by Chris Pine, who tells her about a war going on that she thinks she can stop.

Gal Gadot (as Wonder Woman): “What is your mission?”

Chris Pine (as Steve Trevor): “To stop the war.”

Gal Gadot (as Wonder Woman): “What war?”

Chris Pine (as Steve Trevor): “The war to end all wars.”

On the red carpet, Chris told us about the Wonder Women in his life.

Chris Pine: “My sister is a single parent and works her butt off to raise a kid and work a job. My mom put herself through college and a master’s program, worked four jobs to do it.”

And Gal, who is a mother to two daughters, told us the secret to being a Wonder Woman of a mom.

Gal Gadot: “I try to do my best all the time, I think, like all the mothers. I’m exhausted. You just don’t sleep as much as before.”

“Wonder Woman” lassoes its way into theaters June 2.

