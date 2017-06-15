You may think a movie about racing and cars is all about speed. Not so fast. The women behind the wheel in “Cars 3” hope the movie proves that no matter who you are, anyone can be in the driver’s seat — on screen or off.

Cristela Alonzo (as Cruz Ramirez, voice of): “I used to watch you on TV flying through the air. You seemed so fearless I wish I knew what that felt like.”

Cristela Alonzo plays Lightning McQueen’s feisty, energetic trainer in “Cars 3.”

Cristela Alonzo: “When I came in, they were still trying to figure out what Cruz’s story was gonna be, what her journey was.”

Producers decided to use Cristela’s real-life obstacle courses as the fuel for Cruz Ramirez.

Cristela Alonzo: “A lot of Cruz’s stories are woven with my life about not fitting in, not feeling like you fit in. What do I do? I have this dream, but people are saying I can’t do it or shouldn’t do it.”

On screen and off, Cristela is like the little engine that could. In real life, Cristela was told she shouldn’t dream big, and that’s one of the driving forces behind Cruz Ramirez.

Cristela Alonzo (as Cruz Ramirez, voice of): “It’s all about motivation, Mr. McQueen. You can use anything negative as fuel to push through to the positive.”

Cristela Alonzo: “That’s something that I struggled with, and I think a lot of us struggle with, which is why I think that they focused on that.”

Co-star Kerry Washington says it’s something everyone can draw from.

Kerry Washington: “She learned to have those big dreams and to go after them, as does Cruz, and I think that’s a really important lesson for kids, for girls and boys, to go after your dreams.”

The movie doesn’t hit the brakes when it comes to life lessons. “Cars 3” is also on the fast track to making sure teamwork is the ultimate winner.

Kerry Washington: “They come together, they kind of go beyond gender, they go beyond age, they go beyond ethnicity. They’re able to connect even though they’re so different.”

Which, Kerry says, proves that anyone has a shot at being a champion in the race.

Kerry Washington: “They are able to win together, and I think that’s such an important message. You can build a winning team if you have the courage to work with people that may not look like you, or sound like you or be from where you’re from.”

“Cars 3” is now showing in theaters.

