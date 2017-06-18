Wolfgang Puck’s Oscar Bites/Belkys

If you’re looking for a great new appetizer to serve to the stars in your life… We’ve got just the perfect recipe! Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck’s oscar bites are on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Wolfgang Puck’s Oscar Bites

Ingredients:

1/2 baguette (cut diagonally)

3 tbs. olive oil

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/4 cup frozen peas

1 Tsp. lemon juice

1 cup ricotta cheese

2 bacon slices cooked and crumbled

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Slice baguette and arrange on a baking sheet with 2 tbs. olive oil.

– Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake about 10 minutes until golden brown and crispy.

– Bring peas to a boil and drain. Let cool. Add peas, lemon juice, lemon zest, 1/2 cup ricotta cheese to a food processor and pulse until smooth but still a little chunky.

– Spread the mixture over each baguette slice. Top with a little of the remaining ricotta and sprinkle with crumbled bacon.

To Plate:

Serve and enjoy!

Serves: 6-8

