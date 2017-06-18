Wolfgang Puck’s Oscar Bites/Belkys

If you’re looking for a great new appetizer to serve to the stars in your life… We’ve got just the perfect recipe! Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck’s oscar bites are on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Wolfgang Puck’s Oscar Bites
Ingredients:
1/2 baguette (cut diagonally)
3 tbs. olive oil
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/4 cup frozen peas
1 Tsp. lemon juice
1 cup ricotta cheese
2 bacon slices cooked and crumbled
Method of Preparation:
– Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Slice baguette and arrange on a baking sheet with 2 tbs. olive oil.
– Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake about 10 minutes until golden brown and crispy.
– Bring peas to a boil and drain. Let cool. Add peas, lemon juice, lemon zest, 1/2 cup ricotta cheese to a food processor and pulse until smooth but still a little chunky.
– Spread the mixture over each baguette slice. Top with a little of the remaining ricotta and sprinkle with crumbled bacon.
To Plate:
Serve and enjoy!
Serves: 6-8
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.