We know Wednesday as “hump day,” but a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale has a different name for it. It’s called “Wine Down Wednesday.” Deco’s stopped by Grille 401 and raised a glass to a hot new happy hour.

Wednesday night happy hour is getting an upgrade. Grille 401 on Las Olas is serving up a tasty deal at a tempting price.

Jodi Patten, Grille 401: “‘Wine Down Wednesday is something we want to launch here at our 401 location. We’re gonna do it every Wednesday from 5 to 8 [p.m.] It’s $25 a person. You get to come in and have unlimited samples of La Crema.”

With a wide-open floor plan and two huge bars, Grille 401 is the perfect place to “wine down.”

Jodi Patten: “We have a great indoor/outdoor bar. It’s always nice to feel like you’re outside, even though you’re inside if it’s raining.”

The restaurant will be popping corks on La Crema wines. The California winery is known for their highly rated chardonnays and pinot noirs.

Jodi Patten: “The ones that we feature here are all from Monterey. The rosé is new. We’re the first ones to feature it.”

Customer 1: “Mmm, it’s like super light, which is great, especially for a Wednesday, ’cause I gotta make it to work tomorrow. But it tastes kinda fruity, like raspberry? It’s really good.”

Of course, you’ll want to pair that wine with a few appetizers. And don’t worry — they’re all included in the price.

Jodi Patten: “This is our bruschetta. It has a balsamic glaze on it, crumbled goat cheese and roasted vegetables. Our Kobe sliders have Kobe beef with cheddar cheese. They’re topped with a pickle and tomato and our crispy onions.”

Sounds delish. Can I have another glass — oh, I mean, another sample?

Customer 2: “Who doesn’t like Wine Wednesday, first of all? I do. The whole unlimited is great, obviously, and the free apps are a nice touch.”

Customer 1: “I think it’s perfect. We were missing something in the area that was like right after work. You could do something with your girlfriends.”

Sounds like hump day just got a lot more interesting.

Jodi Patten: “Just a good atmosphere. Great people, friendly service. We have great bartenders.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Grille 401

401 E. Las Olas Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 767-0222

www.grille401.com

