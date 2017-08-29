Win a chance to see Dashboard Confessional for free

You know what never goes out of style? Dashboard Confessional. The SoFlo band is getting ready for a big show tonight on Miami Beach before breaking out their passports and hitting Asia. Their biggest fan Chris Van Vliet hung out with ’em today.

Dashboard Confessional was the soundtrack of my college years, so it was so cool and such an honor to hang out with lead singer Chris Carabba at the Fillmore, Tuesday — and they invited us to stay for their sound check before tonight’s free — yes, free — show.

Dashboard Confessional is back home — home on the stage and home in South Florida.

Chris Van Vliet: “Welcome home. Does it feel like you’re home?”

Chris Carabba: “Yeah, absolutely, it feels like I’m home. I spent time with my mom. She yelled at me. I got time with my brother and my niece.”

Lead singer Chris Carabba grew up in Boca Raton, so tonight’s show at the Fillmore on Miami Beach is a homecoming — oh, and did I mention it’s completely free?

Chris Carabba: “Ford does a series called Ford Front Row, and they invited us to be a part of it and I thought, ‘This is great.’ They’re giving us an opportunity to do a free show and in my hometown where my guest list is always insane. So this way, everybody’s on the guest list. Total win for me. No stress.”

Dashboard Confessional is one of the preeminent emo rock bands. They developed a huge following in the early 2000s — releasing six albums and touring just about everywhere.

Chris Carabba: “We are a very hard touring band. When we tour, we tour 300 days a year. And we did it for 10 years, and at the end of 10 years we felt like we might be in danger of phoning it in. And I don’t think a band like us that has no hits on the radio … we don’t have the luxury of being able to phone it in, so the only option for us in our exhaustion was to take a hiatus.”

They’re back from that hiatus and fresh out of the studio where they recorded their first album in eight years — so when will we hear it? That’s still up in the air.

Chris Carabba: “If it was was up to me, six months or less, if it were up to me. If it’s up to me, that’s when it would be.”

Chris Van Vliet: “But it’s not up to you?”

Chris Carabba: “It’s seldom up to me. But I did write the songs and record them — that part’s up to me.”

Like Chris said, tonight’s show at the Fillmore is part of the Ford Front Row concert series, and it’s absolutely free. You do need to RSVP for the show, you can do it online.

