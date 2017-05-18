“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” opens this weekend. It’s the fourth installment in the series of movies based on the best-selling books, but it’s a little different this time around because there’s a whole new cast. Deco caught up with them in Indianapolis.

Dear diary — it’s road trip time!

Alicia Silverstone (as Susan Heffley): “Who’s excited about the great Heffleys’ road trip?”

Jason Drucker (as Greg Heffley): “Aaaahhhh!”

Alicia Silverstone and Tom Everett Scott take their kids on the road in “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul,” but the kids just aren’t feeling it.

Alicia Silverstone (as Susan Heffley): “Everyone? Hand over your devices.”

Alicia Silverstone: “We have bad kids. Rodrick is borderline…”

Tom Everett Scott: “Insane?”

Alicia Silverstone: “And Greg…”

Tom Everett Scott: “I think Greg is the one causing all the trouble, because he’s trying to get what he wants.”

Things gets a little crazy along the way.

Alicia Silverstone: “Shampoo gets squirted all over their bodies and in their faces, bird poop comes all over them, and then mud comes all over them.”

SoFlo’s Jason Drucker stars in the film, too, and the 11-year-old says this role was a big deal for him.

Jason Drucker: “I had to beg them the whole movie to do my own stunts. I mean, of course some of them were too major, but I was able to get enough action in there to, you know feel, like I was in an action movie.”

Grabbing this part earned Tom major cool points, because his children love the “Wimpy Kid” books.

Tom Everett Scott: “I knew that this was going to be a big deal for my son, and he was really excited. I mean, I am coasting on that for a while.”

Since the movie deals with long trips, the cast told Deco the secret to a drama-free drive is music.

Jason Drucker: “It would probably be an AC/DC song, either ‘Highway to Hell’ or ‘Back in Black.'”

Alicia Silverstone: “Our song that we really enjoy a lot together right now is ‘That’s What Makes You Beautiful’ by One Direction.'”

So, can you sing it for us?

Alicia Silverstone: “It’s that’s what, um, the way — I have to get him to sing it. I’m gonna spare you.”

OK, you get an “A” for effort.

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” drives into theaters May 19.

