Willie Nelson cancels shows after leaving a concert early

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music legend Willie Nelson has canceled shows in Nevada and California after leaving a concert in San Diego after performing one song.

A publicist for Nelson says shows scheduled this week in Rohnert Park, California; Las Vegas; and Laughlin, Nevada, have been canceled. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Nelson left his show at a San Diego casino on Saturday after the first song, “Whiskey River.”

Fans told the newspaper that Nelson was coughing and apparently had difficulty breathing. A statement from Ticketmaster said he left the stage early because of an illness.

Nelson, 84, keeps up a rigorous touring and recording schedule. His latest album, “Willie Nelson and the Boys: Willie’s Stash Vol. 2” featuring his sons Lukas and Micah was released last year.

