Wild, Wild West meets Wynwood at Mr. Wright’s Gold Digger Saloon

Are you looking for Mr. Right? He’s waiting for you down in Wynwood. The old west will become part of the neighborhood when Mr. Wright’s Gold Digger Saloon opened Friday. Saddle up, buckaroos — we’re about to go on a wild ride.

Mr. Wright’s Gold Digger Saloon in Wynwood is the brainchild of Latin Grammy winner Jorge Moreno, famous for the song “Mi Sufrimiento.”

The joint brings an “East meets West” vibe to the neighborhood.

Jorge Moreno: “Basically, what we’re doing is it’s the ‘Wild, Wild West’ but meets Wynwood, so it’s the ‘Wild Wild Wynwood.'”

The saloon is based on the legend of Mr. Wright.

Jorge Moreno: “Mr. Wright had a cabin near a gold mine in Miami, Arizona, and he’d sell healthy elixirs and tonics to give the gold miners energy throughout the day.”

The place got a lot funkier when the workday ended.

Jorge Moreno: “He’d make it a saloon/brothel, and he’d mix those healthy elixirs with his moonshine.”

The saloon is carrying on Mr. Wright’s vision — sans the brothel, of course.

Jorge Moreno: “So, during the day, it’s all about health, and at night it’s all about hurt.”

Gold Diggers is decked out to resemble real Western bars from back in the day.

At least, as real as they looked in films.

Jorge Moreno: “Well, the look a lot of it I went by the movies.”

Mr. Wright’s is also a tribute to Jorge’s favorite on-screen cowboy.

Jorge Moreno: “I grew up on Clint Eastwood movies, you know. I love cowboys and Indians and the Wild West.”

You can test your strength with the moonshine-infused Gold Miner’s Daughter or order a shot of tequila, complete with a worm.

On the healthy side, smoothies like The Prarie Dog will do the trick.

They fire up some mighty good grub at Gold Diggers.

One of the healthiest items is the Money Bag.

Jorge Moreno: “We dust them with 24 karat gold. Inside it is spinach tofu, and it’s served with black rice.”

You can hang with your posse, play some horse shoes or just shoot the breeze at Mr. Wright’s Gold Diggers Saloon.

The choice is yours, pardner.

Odet, customer: “I like it. It’s very relaxed. It’s like a place where you can come with your friends and chill and have a couple of drinks.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Mr. Wright’s Gold Digger Saloon

111 NE 20th St.

Miami, Florida 33137

(786) 558-2359

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.