(WSVN) - We’ve all had our turkey, stuffing and desserts, so now it’s time for a light and healthy meal. We’ve got a treat full of veggies. White beans with kale is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

White Beans with Kale/Belkys

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: White Beans with Kale

Ingredients:

6 oz kale — stems removed

2 Tbs. extra virgin olive oil

1 cup cooked large white beans (Like gigante, corona or butter beans)

1/4 Tsp. salt

1/2 cup toasted walnuts — chopped

1 clove minced garlic

1/8 Tsp. grated nutmeg

1 Tbs. fresh lemon juice

Zest of one lemon

1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese

Method of Preparation:

In a pan, add olive oil and the beans in a single layer and sauté. Stir, and let them brown slightly on both sides. When they’re golden, remove them from the pan and set aside. Add a bit more olive oil and garlic to the pan. Sauté for about a minute then add the kale. Toss until it begins to wilt. Add salt, nutmeg and toasted walnuts and stir well. Add lemon juice, lemon zest and the beans back to the pan and stir again. Top with parmesan and stir one more time.

To Plate:

Garnish with more grated parmesan and enjoy!

Serves: 2-4

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.