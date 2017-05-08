West, Perry charging thousands for destroyed shoes

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two popular musicians have joined forces to bring you a pair of destroyed shoes that cost … more than $1,000.

Hip-hop artist Kanye West and pop artist Katy Perry are the minds behind the new line of Maison Margiela’s Future Destroyed high-top sneaker. The leather sneakers are reportedly selling for $1,425 at department stores.

The Future Destroyed sneakers are heavily deconstructed and appear to be mangled and unwearable.

