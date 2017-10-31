Wendy Williams faints during her live talk show

MIAMI (WSVN) - Talk show host Wendy Williams fainted on live TV, Tuesday, after overheating in her Halloween costume.

During the Wendy Williams Show, Williams wore a Statue of Liberty costume when she suddenly struggled to speak and collapsed on stage.

Williams was introducing a seasonal segment, “How You Booin’,” before falling. Producers rushed to her side before cutting to a lengthy commercial break.

After coming back on-air, she explained, “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume. I did pass out. But you know what? I’m a champ, and I’m back.”

The show ended shortly after that, and she joked around by saying, “Was I passed out for that long?”

She also tweeted saying she’s feeling much better and thanked everyone for the well wishes.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.