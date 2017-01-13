We found a way to get Oreo Cadbury Eggs in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you’re a foodie like us, you may have stumbled upon an article about Oreo creme-filled chocolate eggs being sold in Canada and the U.K., but we’ve got news for you — we found a way to eat them in the U.S.

According to Mashable, the Internet went into a frenzy this week when food blogger Junk Banter posted a picture of Oreo Cadbury Creme Eggs on Instagram.

The new Oreo Cadbury Creme Egg features the same smooth chocolate shell as the Cadbury Creme Egg original, but is filled with Oreo cream and chocolate biscuit instead of the traditional yellow and white creme filling.

Naturally, foodies in the U.S. immediately took to social media to ask where on earth they could get a hold of them.

HOLY CRAP EVERYONE!!! Cadbury just announced that they're working on Oreo Creme Eggs 😱😱😱 #GIMME pic.twitter.com/cpaifZjDv9 — KiSS 92.5 (@KiSS925) January 11, 2017

Right now, full-sized Oreo Cadbury Creme Eggs (so big that you can eat with a spoon)! are only being sold in Canada, miniature Oreo eggs are being sold in the U.K., and a version with vanilla mousse has launched in Australia.

Once news broke that the delicious Oreo candy could only be eaten overseas, or up north in our neighboring country, we used our journalism degrees to find out just how we could get a hold of them in Miami.

Lo and behold, we found them on Amazon.

