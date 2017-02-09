How do you plan to spend your Valentine’s Day — keeping it cool or heating things up? Whichever way you like it, there’s a place on South Beach guaranteed to melt your lover’s heart with a night that’s totally chill.

Climate control rules Valentine’s Day at SoBe’s Drinkhouse Fire & Ice Lounge.

Nicole Pritchett: “This Valentine’s Day, we’re the only place in South Beach that can heat things up, cool them down and we have a costume change in between.”

The lounge is offering a package for couples that begins with a cocktail that is literally ice cold.

Nicole Pritchett: “We’ll have them come in, we’ll get them dressed in our designer fur coats, they’ll go into the ice bar, they’ll drink out of our glasses made of ice.”

You can hang in the ice bar for a while — even snuggle up on a frozen love seat if you like. It won’t take long to defrost.

Nicole Pritchett: “When they leave the ice bar, things will get a little steamier in our cocktail lounge. We have fire shows by Chad Taco, so they can warm up right there.”

Once you’re nice and toasty, you’ll want to share the warmth at a cozy table for two.

Nicole Pritchett: “And we’ll also have them seated in the lounge in their own private area and be provided with crisp champagne.”

Since this is all about Valentine’s Day, the sweet stuff has to be included.

Not to worry — chocolate roses and chocolate hearts will be waiting for you along with your bottle of bubbly. Now you’re ready to show your love to the world.

Nicole Pritchett: “We also have an excellent photo booth in the back for you to take photos, and we have all sorts of props.”

The Valentine’s Day package at Drinkhouse goes for $115. It’s money well-spent.

Nicole Pritchett: “We’re offering you a really unique experience, so whether it’s a first date or someone you’ve been with a really long time, there’ll be tons to talk about. This is gonna be candlelit, it’s gonna be romantic, it’s gonna be intimate.”

