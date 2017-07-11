Vivien Leigh’s ‘Gone With the Wind’ script up for auction

LONDON (AP) — Vivien Leigh’s copy of the “Gone With the Wind” script is going up for auction alongside dozens of items from the late star’s personal collection.

Sotheby’s is offering paintings, jewelry, clothes, books and more belonging to Leigh at a Sept. 26 auction.

Leigh won an Academy Award for playing Scarlett O’Hara in “Gone With the Wind.” The sale includes Leigh’s copy of the original novel, inscribed with a poem from author Margaret Mitchell.

Also on offer is the wig Leigh wore to play Blanche DuBois in “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

Sotheby’s U.K. chairman Harry Dalmeny said Tuesday that the collection offers a glimpse at the private Leigh, “a fine art collector, patron, even a book worm.”

The collection is being sold by the family of Leigh, who died in 1967.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.