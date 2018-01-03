Visit Little Havana with CHAT Miami

Miami’s got a lot to offer. First and foremost — Deco Drive. Beyond that, there’s food, drinks, music and of course — the rich culture of the area. One tour group is bringing all of those aspects together for a special experience in Little Havana.

Walk this way to Little Havana for the Paint Taste Sip Tour.

Stephanie Jones: “This tour is really interactive. It just provides a holistic experience that’ll immerse people into the culture of Little Havana.”

CHAT Miami heads this unique tour that has a lot to offer.

Stephanie Jones: “We hope that they will have a better understanding of the Cuban culture and Little Havana as a Miami neighborhood.”

For a better understanding, you need a bit of a history lesson.

That part of the tour brings you to places along Eighth Street like the Cubaocho Museum, Domino Park, Guantanamera to check out some cigars and sip on authentic Cuban coffee.

And the iconic nightclub, Ball and Chain.

Then it’s back to home base at Futurama Art Gallery for the really fun part — learning to make mojitos.

Tour guide: “White run from Santiago de Cuba!”

Stephanie Jones: “It’s very significant to the Cuban culture. We’re here in Little Havana, so it’s the perfect place for a mojito.”

While you sip on your adult beverage, you work on your art skills by painting a Calle Ocho Rooster.

Then it’s time to snack on gourmet chocolate — and try some salsa!

The dancing, not the food…

All of that in three hours.

It’s an experience you don’t have to be a tourist to enjoy.

Priscilla Dames, customer: “I’ve been in Miami for 40 years, and I don’t think I’ve ever been involved in a tour that’s as involved as this one.”

Suzanne Boyd, customer: “I think it was awesome, amazing. I’ve been to Little Havana, but I’ve never been on a tour like this.”

The Little Havana tours are offered on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

CHAT Miami Tours

http://www.chatmiami.tours/

