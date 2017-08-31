Visit a new galaxy with ‘Star Wars’ virtual reality game

While we’re talking about “Star Wars,” fans of the movies are getting ready to experience a whole new reality — but it’s not happening in a movie theater. A new game promises a new way to visit a galaxy far, far away.

Last year, Pokémon Go turned millions of citizens into mindless drones, flicking their screens, trying to virtually catch Japanese cartoon characters.

Now there’s a new Force coming to your phone…

“Star Wars” fans are going to the dark side. “Find the Force” is a new augmented reality game that lets you interact with your favorite character.

The release is part of “Force Friday,” a worldwide event celebrating the release of new “Star Wars” merchandise.

To get the characters, fans download the “Star Wars” app, then visit stores like Target and Wal-Mart.

After scanning a “Find the Force” logo, the characters appear virtually on your phone.

“Star Wars” isn’t the only franchise taking advantage of augmented reality. Producers of “The Walking Dead” are developing their own gruesome game.

But if you really want to go to a galaxy far, far away, pick up your phone and find the Force.

Just watch where you’re going, OK?

