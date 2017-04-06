Vin Diesel goes bad in ‘The Fate of the Furious’

(WSVN) - Torpedos speeding past cars. Vehicles raining down on the street. You can see that during rush hour in Brickell. You can also see it in “The Fate of the Furious.” Deco’s furious reporter Chris Van Vliet is here with a look.

Just when you thought that “Fast and the Furious” couldn’t get any faster or any more furious — every two years, they go and outdo themselves. In the first movie, 16 years ago, it was all about street racing — now they’re saving the world and battling torpedoes away with one hand. The cast tells us why “The Fate of the Furious” is their craziest ride yet.

Dwayne Johnson (as Hobbs): “All right team, listen up, this crew’s about family but the game has changed now.”

They’re back for eighth time — but just like The Rock said there, things have changed.

Dwayne Johnson (as Hobbs): “Dominic Toretto just went rogue.”

Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty ‘Ortiz’ Toretto): “You’re going to turn your back on family?”

That’s right, Vin Diesel’s character Dom is the bad guy in this one! He tells us after making eight of these movies, the bar is set pretty high.

Vin Diesel: “Not only make the best film in the saga but to capitalize off of what the sagas represented for the last two decades and attempt to challenge it.”

Charlize Theron (as Cipher): “Did you ever think you’d betray your family like you did today?”

Dom is lured back into a life of crime by a mysterious woman played by Charlize Theron.

Charlize Theron: “Just off the bat there’s something great about witnessing a character just really coming in and taking what she wants.”

So it’s up to The Rock’s character, Hobbs, to round up the crew and try to get Dom back.

Dwayne Johnson: “You listen to the audience and you really let them guide you and dictate where you should be going next.”

Vin Diesel: “The fan base of this franchise is unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”

Dwayne Johnson (as Hobbs): “I will beat you like a cherokee drum.”

Now every time they make one of these movies, they push the envelope with bigger and crazier story lines and in this one — we’ll just let The Rock describe this scene.

Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce): “Is that a torpedo?”

Dwayne Johnson: “You’re going to get out and you’re going to grab onto the door of the vehicle going 95 miles an hour and you’re going to redirect a torpedo with your bare hand. Not plural, not hands. Hand.”

Dwayne Johnson (as Hobbs): “We’re going to need a bigger truck!”

I know what you’re wondering and unfortunately I do not have an answer for you. I do not know why Vin Diesel was speaking so slowly and so quietly the entire time. But he’s going to make one heck of a librarian!

The Fate of the Furious” comes out April 14.

