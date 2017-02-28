Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima graces Ocean Drive cover

Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima knows a thing or two about swimwear, and now that she lives here in Miami, the supermodel doesn’t just wear it on the runway. She’s on the cover of the March issue of Ocean Drive Magazine, and Deco’s Chris Van Vliet is showing us what went down behind the scenes.

Adriana Lima has been a Victoria’s Secret Angel since last millennium! Yeah, she could probably do this in her sleep, although sleepwalking on the runway might not be such a good look. We caught up with her at her Ocean Drive cover shoot, where she let us in on her secrets to success.

"I wanted to find a base with warm people and a beautiful ocean. I just fell in love with Miami"- @AdrianaLima https://t.co/eG2U27WnY8 pic.twitter.com/p5fmJt74Fk — Ocean Drive Magazine (@OceanDriveMag) February 27, 2017

Adriana Lima: “Hi, everyone. I’m Adriana Lima, and this is my Ocean Drive cover shoot.”

For the last 17 years, Adriana Lima has been strutting her stuff for Victoria’s Secret, making her the longest running Angel.

Adriana Lima: “I think I’m positive, and being positive, you just attract good things in your life.”

And we’re positive that her shoot for Ocean Drive Magazine turned out perfectly.

Adriana Lima: “I’m really happy to be the chosen one, to be the cover.”

Adriana rocks the cover of the March issue, and she didn’t have to travel for the shoot, since she lives right here in Miami.

Adriana Lima: “It really was great to be working in my home for the March issue.”

And I know they say a picture is worth a thousand words, but these shots may leave you speechless.

Adriana Lima: “I love all the vibes that we brought up, because it’s my Miami and it’s super elegant, super classy. It’s beautiful.”

In the magazine, the 35-year old mother of two says she has no plans to slow down anytime soon and says she wants to keep modeling until she’s at least 40.

Adriana Lima: “I make my destiny, but there are things that do come to me. I am blessed enough that I have a little bit of both. I make my destiny and things come to me, so I’m very lucky.”

Adriana also reveals in the magazine that before becoming a model, she considered becoming a nun.

