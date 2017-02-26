Vegetarian Quinoa Bowl/Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s easy, healthy, and –it’s a dish that vegetarians will love! A flavor-packed meal is on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Vegetarian Quinoa Bowl

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked quinoa (cooked in vegetable broth)

1 can black beans (drained and rinsed)

1 can chickpeas (drained and rinsed)

1/2 chopped red bell pepper

1/2 chopped orange bell pepper (or your favorite)

2-3 ears fresh sweet corn (cut off cob, do not used canned!!)

1 cup chopped cherry tomatoes

1 chopped avocado

1 bunch cilantro (chopped)

2 scallions (chopped)

Juice of half a lemon (or more to taste)

1/4 cup olive oil (or more to taste)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

– Cook quinoa according to package directions. Use vegetable broth instead of water for better flavor.

– Mix all vegetables together except avocado. Add chopped cilantro, olive oil, lemon juice and mix again. Add salt and pepper to taste.

– Fold in avocado and it’s ready to serve, or you can refrigerate.

To Plate:

Garnish with more chopped cilantro and serve cold or at room temperature. Makes a great veggie main course or side dish.

Serves: 6

