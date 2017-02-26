Vegetarian Quinoa Bowl/Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s easy, healthy, and –it’s a dish that vegetarians will love! A flavor-packed meal is on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Vegetarian Quinoa Bowl
Ingredients:
2 cups cooked quinoa (cooked in vegetable broth)
1 can black beans (drained and rinsed)
1 can chickpeas (drained and rinsed)
1/2 chopped red bell pepper
1/2 chopped orange bell pepper (or your favorite)
2-3 ears fresh sweet corn (cut off cob, do not used canned!!)
1 cup chopped cherry tomatoes
1 chopped avocado
1 bunch cilantro (chopped)
2 scallions (chopped)
Juice of half a lemon (or more to taste)
1/4 cup olive oil (or more to taste)
Salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
– Cook quinoa according to package directions. Use vegetable broth instead of water for better flavor.
– Mix all vegetables together except avocado. Add chopped cilantro, olive oil, lemon juice and mix again. Add salt and pepper to taste.
– Fold in avocado and it’s ready to serve, or you can refrigerate.
To Plate:
Garnish with more chopped cilantro and serve cold or at room temperature. Makes a great veggie main course or side dish.
Serves: 6
