Valentine’s Day spa treatment for 2 at Acqualina

Guys, this is fair warning: Valentine’s Day is now just four days away. And if you’re still searching for the perfect gift, or the perfect way to celebrate your love, get ready to lather up for a hot date.

The Acqualina Resort & Spa is offering up quite the love nest all month long in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Kim Cooke, spa therapy manager, Acqualina Resort & Spa: “It is a two-hour customized treatment in our royal suite.”

You’ll receive the royal treatment with the “Love Is in the Air” package.

Nothing screams romance like enjoying champagne, chocolate covered strawberries and getting pampered together.

It all begins with the foot ritual.

Kim Cooke: “It’s designed for grounding, balancing and relaxing you when you first enter into the suite.”

You and your love don’t have to settle for the same treatments.

Kim Cooke: “We can customize a treatment based off what you want.”

Kiss the knots in your neck goodbye.

Kim Cooke: “We could either do a Swedish massage, our Himalayan salt stone massage or a hot stone massage.”

Get steamy in the double shower.

You’ll either start or end in here together. It depends on what treatments you ask for, though.

Kim Cooke: “For example, if you started with a salt and oil scrub, we would escort you in the shower. You would have leisure time in the shower.”

Sounds delicious, right?

Well, you know what they say: Beauty doesn’t come cheap. This will cost you a little under a $1,000 per person, but if you want more of the steamy date…

Kim Cooke: “$100 more will get you more leisure time in the shower.”

Sounds like it’s worth every penny.

Joshua Bubin: “It’s the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift for your ladies, your special someone. It’s kinda a secret way to give yourself a little spoil treatment, too.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Acqualina Resort & Spa

17875 Collins Ave.

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

(305) 918-8000

http://www.acqualinaresort.com/

