Utah theater wins ‘Deadpool’ case over law banning booze

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A U.S. judge is striking down a Utah law that landed a movie theater in trouble for serving alcohol during a showing of superhero film “Deadpool.”

The ruling Thursday says the state violated Brewvies’ freedom of speech when it threatened to fine the theater up to $25,000 under a law that prohibits serving booze during films with simulated sex or full-frontal nudity.

Attorney Rocky Anderson calls the decision enormously important for First Amendment rights. He has said the law is so vague it would apply to Michelangelo’s “David.”

Thank god, they've found a way to legislate fun. https://t.co/vUSptxaHb9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 24, 2016

A spokesman for the Utah attorney general says the state is reviewing the ruling. Utah has called alcohol and sexual content an “explosive combination.”

The case caught the attention of “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds, who donated $5,000 to help pay the theater’s legal bills.

